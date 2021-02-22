Man charged with assaulting officer after being arrested in Stafford

A Stafford County man picked up a couple of felony charges after he kicked and bit deputies during a drunk-driving arrest Saturday, police said.

Stafford Sheriff's spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said Deputy A.G. Booth went to the intersection of Winterberry Drive and Butler Road in southern Stafford at 7:35 p.m. in response to a reported drunk driver. The driver, 34-year-old Gregory Dorr Jr., was parked in the roadway and had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.

Police said Dorr refused to cooperate with field sobriety tests, then became belligerent after being placed under arrest. Police stopped twice to reapply handcuffs after the suspect was able to maneuver them to the front of his body.

After the second stop, Maroney said, deputies attempted to put leg restraints on the man. He kicked a deputy in the leg and suffered a cut to his forehead after being taken to the ground. He then bit a deputy on the thigh as they attempted to put him back in the rear of the cruiser.

Dorr was taken to a hospital to be treated for the cut to his forehead. He was combative there with deputies and hospital staff, Maroney said.

Dorr was charged with two felony counts of assault on a law-enforcement officer, DUI (2nd offense), obstruction of justice and driving after forfeiting his license. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

