Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal Stafford crash

The driver in a single-vehicle accident last month in Stafford that resulted in the death of his brother has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Cian Patrick O’Driscoll, 24, was indicted Monday by a Stafford County grand jury. He was also charged with reckless driving.

According to police reports and court records, O’Driscoll was driving in the 800 block of Mountain View Road the evening of Feb. 8 when his car ran off the road and struck a tree and a fence. His brother, 26-year-old Sean O’Driscoll of Stafford, was a passenger in the car. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died as the result of his injuries.

Cian O’Driscoll was not seriously injured, according to police.

Court records state that O’Driscoll was traveling at least 80 mph in a 40 mph zone when the crash occurred.

Involuntary manslaughter involves an accidental death that results from negligence “so gross, wanton and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life.” It carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

