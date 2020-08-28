Man charged with robbery following parking lot altercation in Spotsylvania

An Orange County man was charged with robbery and other offenses Thursday following a dispute that erupted in Spotsylvania County after two young women convinced him to make a purchase in a restaurant parking lot, authorities said.

Spotsylvania Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott said deputies went to Durango's Bar and Grill at 4256 Plank Road about 3:45 p.m. in response to a reported robbery involving a handgun.

The two victims, women in their 20s, told police they were selling items and that the suspect made an electronic purchase from them.

It was not clear what the man purchased, but Scott said the women worked for a company that sold bags of socks and other items.

At some point, the victims and the suspect got into an argument in the parking lot. The suspect then displayed a gun, pointed it at the victims and demanded his money back, Scott said.

The suspect, 62-year-old Howard Thomas Waugh of Rhoadesville, was sitting outside the restaurant when deputies arrived. The gun was not on him, but deputies used a police dog to find the gun behind the business. The victims had reported seeing the suspect walk back there after the altercation.

In addition to robbery, Waugh was charged with attempted robbery, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed weapon and public intoxication. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

