Man charged with robbery in Stafford

A charge against a man accused of robbing a wheelchair-bound 88-year-old man inside his Stafford County home earlier this year was sent to a Stafford grand jury Tuesday.

Kevin Nathaniel Allen, 34, of Washington, is charged with robbery in connection with an August 10 incident on Richmond Drive in Aquia Harbour.

According to testimony and police reports, deputies went to the home about 2 a.m. that morning after receiving a call from the victim’s grandson. The grandson heard the victim upstairs yelling for help.

He also heard a man and woman yelling at the elderly man demanding money, according to testimony in Stafford General District Court.

Deputies arrived and eventually arrested Allen and the woman, 35-year-old Tiffany Nichole Barker of Nanjemoy, Md. Barker has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 23.

Allen told police he was homeless and rode to Stafford at the request of Barker. He said he didn’t know what the purpose of the trip was and denied doing anything to the victim or even going upstairs.

Prosecutor Ryan Fitzgerald put on evidence that the victim only had $100 in his wallet after the incident, $900 less than he had before.