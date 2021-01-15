Man charged with robbing Bowling Green bank

A Ruther Glen man was arrested Friday about an hour after he allegedly robbed a bank in Caroline County, police said.

Tommy Randell George, 60, was charged with robbery and placed in the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Sheriff’s Maj. Scott Moser said the robbery took place at 9:55 a.m. at the Atlantic Union Bank in Bowling Green. A man entered the bank, approached the teller and passed a note demanding money. No weapon was displayed.

The teller handed the robber an undisclosed amount of money, and the robber left through the rear of the building. Moser said the robber went straight to a store and purchased some clothes, apparently so he could change out of the ones he wore during the robbery.

He was wearing the new clothes when he was apprehended at a Caroline apartment complex. Most of the money was recovered, Moser said.

Moser said information from witnesses and the assistance of the Bowling Green Police Department were instrumental in the quick apprehension.

George has a lengthy criminal history that includes convictions for multiple theft-related offenses, felony eluding, traffic offenses and multiple probation violations.

He was arrested for a probation violation in Stafford County on Aug. 14, and he was later ordered to serve another three months in prison, court records show.

