Man cleared of dog-shooting charges for second time

For the second time, charges against a man stemming from the fatal shooting of a neighbor's dog last year in southern Stafford have been dismissed.

Judge Victoria Willis threw out three charges against 28-year-old Fred Asiedu after hearing evidence in Stafford Circuit Court. The evidence included two videos.

Asiedu had been charged with felony charges of torturing an animal and destruction of property and a misdemeanor charge of reckless handling of a firearm.

A lower court judge declined to send the charges to a grand jury after hearing the case in October of last year, but a prosecutor decided to seek and obtain indictments from a grand jury anyway.

According to the evidence, Asiedu went to the home of Wilfredo Laboy on Harper Lane on June 11, 2021, to discuss an incident earlier that day in which Laboy's dog got loose and forced him back into his vehicle to avoid a possible attack. Laboy was apparently unaware of the earlier incident.

One of the dogs, an Australian shepherd, got out again after Laboy answered a knock on the door. The dog was coming toward a backpedaling Asiedu when the shot was fired.

Defense attorney Mark Murphy said Asiedu had been bitten by a dog before and shot Laboy's dog only after feeling threatened by the approaching dog.

Murphy said the charges cannot be brought against Asiedu again.