Man convicted in 2016 home invasion is arrested in Stafford kidnapping attempt

A 34-year-old Stafford man has been arrested in connection with the abduction of a child Friday afternoon in North Stafford, police said.

Steven Randall Williams was taken into custody early Saturday following a nearly 5-hour standoff at his residence on Owen Street in Eastern View subdivision, Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said.

According to Kimmitz, a 9-year-old girl was walking from her school bus stop on Embrey Mill Road about 2:50 p.m. when she was approached by a stranger who asked her for directions. The man suddenly grabbed the girl, carried her to his car and put her in the passenger's seat.

As the suspect went around the car to the driver's side, the girl was able to open the passenger door and escape. Williams was identified as the suspect following an investigation that included a picture of his car and multiple tips from the public.

An arrest warrant was obtained, Kimmitz said, and the SWAT team went to Williams' home shortly before 9 p.m. Friday to take him into custody. Police sent a drone into the home, used a crisis negotiation team to try to communicate with Williams and deployed chemicals, but Williams repeatedly refused to respond, police said.