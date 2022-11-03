Man convicted in connection with double shooting in Fredericksburg last year

A man who shot two people inside their Fredericksburg apartment last year was convicted of four charges Thursday, but was cleared of five others.

Jeffery Columbus Brown, 33, shot Holly Myres and De John Morris on Sept. 15, 2021, in their home at the Valor Apartment complex off Fall Hill Avenue. Both victims were shot multiple times and suffered serious injuries.

It appeared at one point Thursday that the case was heading for a mistrial. The jurors sent a note to Judge Gordon Willis about two hours into their deliberations that read, “If we can’t come to a unanimous decision, what do we do?”

But the panel eventually agreed that Brown was guilty of two counts of malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting in an occupied building. He was found not guilty of armed burglary, robbery, two counts of attempted murder and a firearms offense.

Brown will face the possibility of up to 53 years in prison when he is sentenced Jan. 23.

Myres and Morris both testified during the two-day trial in Fredericksburg Circuit Court. Myres said she was awakened by her barking dog and loud knocking that morning, but no one was at the door by the time she opened it.

She went outside to retrieve her dog and saw a man in a hoodie going down the stairs. She failed to lock the door after going back into the apartment, and a short time later, she was confronted by a masked gunman.

After being shot multiple times, Myres heard more gunfire in the bedroom where Morris had been sleeping. He also was shot multiple times.

No one was able to identify the shooter until police retrieved a picture from a doorbell camera at the apartment right below the victims’ home. The camera showed Brown pick up a doormat that ended up on Myres’ car; the reason for that was never made clear, but the picture was instrumental in Brown’s arrest.

Morris testified that he and Brown had been friends since middle school. He claimed that Brown had robbed him in March 2021 after picking him up early one morning, supposedly to ride to a nearby Sheetz to get some cigarettes. The jury wasn’t convinced by Morris’ story and cleared Brown of charges related to that alleged incident.

Brown didn’t testify during the trial, but he denied shooting the couple in a statement to police. He said he was at the apartment complex that morning visiting his child and her mother, and claimed he left the area after running into a masked man. He also denied robbing Morris, saying he owed him about $600 for a past debt.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Elizabeth Humphries urged the jury to convict Brown of all nine charges. “He shot two people and left them for dead,” Humphries said. “It was just the luck of the day that no one was killed.”

Defense attorney Ben Burchett spent much of his closing argument attacking Morris’ credibility. He said Morris’ story about going out for cigarettes at 4:30 in the morning while he was already outside smoking was beyond believable.

Burchett also said there was no physical evidence tying Brown to the crime. But Humphries pointed out that Brown was carrying a plastic bag when he was caught on film, presumably to prevent leaving any fingerprints or other evidence behind.