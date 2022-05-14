Man convicted in October stabbing outside Fredericksburg restaurant

A man who stabbed two people during an altercation last year outside a Fredericksburg restaurant was convicted of two felony charges Friday.

Ruperto Bonmero–Viveros, 34, was found guilty in Fredericksburg Circuit Court of two counts of unlawful wounding. He will face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison when he is sentenced July 6.

Bonmero–Viveros had been charged with two counts of malicious wounding, a more serious charge, but Judge Gordon Willis decided on the lesser charge at the end of the trial.

The confrontation took place early Oct. 31 at El Rodeo in the 200 block of Lansdowne Road. After leaving the restaurant, one victim was stabbed in the abdomen and the other in the back. Both were treated at a hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

It remains unclear what spurred the incident, but there was testimony about a fight inside the restaurant in which someone was kicked out. Bonmero–Viveros testified that one of the victims had threatened his cousin, while the victims said they weren’t sure what Bonmero–Viveros was upset about. Everyone involved had been drinking, according to testimony.

Bonmero–Viveros also claimed that he acted in self-defense and was scared by some of the things the victims were saying. Prosecutor Justin Witt scoffed at that explanation and argued that it was not supported by surveillance camera footage.

Bonmero–Viveros has been in jail since his arrest shortly after the incident. He is represented by attorney Matthew Muggeridge.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.