Man convicted in sister's killing, girlfriend's stabbing is sentenced to 49 years

A man who killed his sister and stabbed his pregnant girlfriend back in 2018 in Fredericksburg was ordered Monday to serve 49 years in prison.

Daniel A. Martinez-Nolasco, 24, was sentenced in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to a total of 80 years with 31 years suspended. Judge Gordon Willis’ sentence exceeded the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum active sentence of 39 years.

It was just a year short of the active 50-year sentence requested by Commonwealth’s Attorney Elizabeth Humphries, who said Martinez-Nolasco needed to be held accountable for his “horrifically violent” acts.

Martinez-Nolasco killed Maria D. Martinez-Nolasco on Dec. 10, 2018, at their home in the 200 block of Ivanhoe Court in the city. According to court records, he stabbed her in the back at least twice after she questioned him about not having a job and how he was treating his pregnant girlfriend, Maria E. Machado Ventura.

Machado Ventura was also stabbed after she went into the kitchen to investigate the other woman’s screams. The evidence showed that Martinez-Nolasco stopped the attack and ran out of the home only after being confronted by others in the home.

Humphries said misogyny was a factor in the incident, saying Martinez-Nolasco got especially angry because he was being questioned by women.

Martinez-Nolasco was arrested shortly after the stabbings and has been in custody ever since. His case has been delayed by multiple mental health examinations, the pandemic and frequent attorney changes. His current attorney, Jim Ilijevich, is the fourth lawyer Martinez-Nolasco has had since his arrest.

Martinez-Nolasco was still trying to get out of his plea agreement Monday. Willis denied a motion to withdraw from the plea following a lengthy hearing that preceded the sentencing hearing. All of his former lawyers were there, along with a forensic psychologist who testified that Martinez-Nolasco feigned memory problems when doctors tried to examine him at Western State Hospital.

During the sentencing hearing, Ilijevich asked Willis to sentence his client within the guidelines and said he had no prior history of violence. Martinez-Nolasco made a statement through an interpreter in which he expressed love for his victims and said he was sorry about what happened to them.

Willis called the incident a “tragedy that should have never happened” and said Martinez-Nolasco would have likely killed both women if not for the courageous intervention of others.