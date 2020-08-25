Man convicted of breaking into Stafford homes, spying on women

A man who broke into at least eight homes in North Stafford last year—sometimes to spy on women—was convicted of multiple charges Tuesday.
Danis A. Calix–Garcia, 29, pleaded guilty in Stafford County Circuit Court to four counts of burglary and four counts of unlawful entry. In exchange for his pleas, several other charges were dropped. He will be sentenced Oct. 26.
Calix–Garcia was arrested in November after entering a home on Doc Stone Road. A couple was watching a movie when they heard sounds coming from the back of their home.
The husband noticed some tools missing that had been near the garage, then saw Calix–Garcia nearby. The suspect tried to run, but the husband put him in a chokehold and held him until his wife directed police to him a short time later.
In a subsequent interview with Detective Ed McCullough, Calix–Garcia admitted going into multiple homes in the county. He also told police that sometimes when he was walking around, he would get an overwhelming urge to watch women taking showers.
Prosecutor Ed Lustig said four of the cases Calix–Garcia pleaded guilty to were regular burglaries in which property was stolen from unoccupied residences.
But in one case, Calix–Garcia was hiding behind a curtain in a young teenage girl’s bedroom when she saw him and screamed. The suspect jumped out of a window and ran away.
In another case, Lustig said, a woman had just gotten out of the shower when she opened her bathroom door and found a strange man standing there. Investigators later determined that the man was Calix–Garcia.
The man tried to shake the woman’s hand, but she screamed and he ran out of the home.
The incidents took place between September and November. Lustig said that Calix–Garcia will face the possibility of being deported when he finishes serving whatever sentence he receives in Stafford.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.