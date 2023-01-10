Man convicted of killing his father in Caroline

A man who killed his father and abandoned his body in Caroline County in late 2021 was convicted of voluntary manslaughter Tuesday.

Eric Leon Williams Jr., 32, of Henrico, started Tuesday charged with second-degree murder, but a jury decided on a lesser charge at the end of a two-day trial. Williams will face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison when he is sentenced March 22 in Caroline Circuit Court.

The conviction stems from the Dec. 21, 2021, slaying of 52-year-old Eric Williams Sr., who was found on the side of Goose Hill Road in Caroline with a bullet wound in his right temple. The ensuing investigation resulted in the son's arrest.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Ben Heidt, the two men were in a car driven by the younger man's girlfriend, Angel Rashid. They were on the way to conduct a drug deal in Caroline, the evidence showed.

Rashid testified that the two men were arguing when the elder Williams fired a shot inside the car. His son wrestled the gun away from him and ordered his father to get out of the car.

Williams testified that after he got the gun from his father, it accidentally went off while his father was pulling on his arm. He claimed he didn't realize his father was injured when he ordered Rashid to drive away and leave him in Caroline.

Heidt pointed out that Williams told varying stories in subsequent interviews with police. Williams admitted lying to the police because "it was family business and I don't believe in telling people family business."

Heidt argued that Williams's actions after the shooting showed a "consciousness of guilt." He said Williams immediately got into the shower and washed his clothes when he got home, and left his girlfriend at the scene of a car crash in the Richmond area that occurred shortly after the shooting.

He said that until Tuesday, Williams never mentioned his father firing the gun inside the car and told police his father had stolen from him and caused him "years of pain."

"These are not the actions of an accidental event," Heidt said.

Defense attorney Jacqueline Reiner blamed the altercation on the victim being on a "cocaine binge." She accused the police of lying to Rashid and Williams to get statements from them and said her client lied in part because he is among those who don't trust the police.

Reiner said there was no evidence rebutting Willliams' claim of an accidental shooting. "This was a tragic accident brought on by my client's father," she said.

Williams was acquitted of a firearms charge. He couldn't have been convicted of that charge unless the jury found him guilty of murder.