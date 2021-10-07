Man convicted of manslaughter in wreck that killed his brother

A young Stafford County man was ordered Thursday to four days in jail as the result of a crash earlier this year that took the life of his older brother.

Cian Patrick O’Driscoll, 25, pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court to involuntary manslaughter. In exchange for his plea, a reckless driving charge was dropped.

According to the evidence, O’Driscoll was driving in the 800 block of Mountain View Road the evening of Feb. 8 when his car ran off the road and struck a tree and a fence. His brother, 26-year-old Sean O’Driscoll, was a passenger in the car and died as the result of his injuries.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen said the evidence showed that O’Driscoll was going 92 mph at the time of the crash.

O’Driscoll, who was represented by attorney Thaddeus Furlong, was sentenced to two years in prison with 20 months suspended. With the exception of four days, O’Driscoll will serve the four months on house arrest.

Olsen said that while he sympathized with the family, O’Driscoll had to do some time. “As tragic as this case was, he had to be held accountable to some degree,” Olsen said.

