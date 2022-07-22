Man convicted of multiple charges in Spotsylvania police chase

A man who led Spotsylvania deputies on a 30-minute chase earlier this year was convicted of multiple charges Friday.

Allen D. Weathers, 43, of Colonial Beach was convicted of six charges in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, including felony eluding and felony destruction of property. A felony charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer was dropped.

Weathers is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 30.

According to police and evidence presented by Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Bird, Weathers was driving in the Thornburg area late March 22 when he was spotted by Deputy W. Wright. Wright knew that Weathers was wanted on charges in Fredericksburg, so he tried to stop the Honda sedan.

The ensuing chase went through parts of the Massaponax Church Road and Cosner’s Corner areas, before finally ending back in Thornburg in the 7300 block of Patriot Highway.

Deputies used tire deflation devices multiple times before disabling the vehicle. Weathers was arrested and has been in custody ever since.