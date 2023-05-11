A man awaiting sentencing on a first-degree murder conviction in Caroline County on Thursday had several months added to whatever prison term he eventually gets for the slaying.

Calvin Maurice Reynolds, 31, of Woodford, pleaded guilty in Stafford County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery. The charge stems from a February 2022 incident in the Rappahannock Regional Jail in which Reynolds had an altercation with a correctional officer.

Reynolds had initially been charged with a felony for the assault, but accepted a misdemeanor plea Thursday that calls for him to serve eight months in jail.

Reynolds will face considerably more time when he is sentenced in Caroline for the Oct. 10, 2021, slaying of 59-year-old Warren “Doc” Baker. Baker was beaten to death with a metal chair outside 7119 Macedonia Road in Caroline.

Witnesses testified at Reynolds’ murder trial in February that a group of men were smoking marijuana, drinking beer and talking about sports when Reynolds snapped for no apparent reason.

Just before the attack on Baker, according to testimony, Reynolds had followed another man down the driveway and was throwing punches into the car. When he returned to the group, Baker asked him why he reacted that way toward the other man.

Reynolds responded with a three-punch knockout that left Baker lying on the ground. He then picked up what was described as a “little girl’s” chair and began wailing on the fallen Baker, leaving him with facial deformity, fractures and numerous abrasions and lacerations.

The chair ended up in multiple pieces; Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The jail incident that resulted in the assault conviction was far less violent. Chichester said the jail officer was trying to unclog the tray slot in Reynold’s cell when Reynolds punched the back of his hand, pushed his hand away and said, “get the [expletive] away from my slot.”

Chichester said that although the officer wasn’t seriously injured, Reynolds’ actions could not be ignored. “Jail officers simply can’t tolerate violent, disrespectful behavior such as this,” Chichester said.

Reynold’s murder sentencing in Caroline has already been delayed once. He is scheduled to return to Caroline Circuit Court on June 1 for a status update on that case.