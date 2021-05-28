Man convicted of murder in Fredericksburg earns longer sentence for escaping from correctional center

Taylor was convicted in Fredericksburg of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding. He was a Spotsylvania resident when he stabbed two men to death and badly injured a third during a June 14, 2015, altercation in the Greenbrier Shopping Center in the city.

He was sentenced to a total of 72 years in prison with 22 years suspended. The sentence handed down by Willis called for Taylor to remain in a juvenile facility until he turned 21 last August.

Less than two months before the escape, Taylor was in Fredericksburg Circuit Court trying to convince Willis to reduce the 50-year active prison term imposed on him when he was a teenager. Several people from the Bon Air facility showed up at that hearing to vouch for Taylor, saying he had been rehabilitated and did not need to spend such a lengthy time in prison.

His active prison time has increased by 13 years since then. Defense attorney Patricia Bolen on Friday tried to convince Willis not to add any more time to the decades he is already serving.

Bolen pointed out that Taylor was only 15 when he committed the slayings and said several things contributed to last year’s “bad decision” to escape, including COVID-19, medication issues and being distraught over not getting his sentence reduced.