Man convicted of murder in Fredericksburg earns longer sentence for escaping from correctional center

A man who is already serving a 50-year prison sentence for killing two men in Fredericksburg when he was a juvenile in 2015 was ordered Friday to serve additional time as the result of an escape last summer.
Jabar Ali Taylor, 21, was ordered by Judge Gordon Willis in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to serve six and a half of the 22 years that had previously been suspended in the city. He had already received another six and a half years in Chesterfield County for charges connected to the escape he pulled off with another former Fredericksburg defendant.
Taylor and Rashad E. Williams, 19, of Washington, escaped from the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County on July 13 last year. They overpowered a security employee, took his keys and escaped by cutting a hole in a security fence with bolt cutters. A car was waiting for them just outside the facility.
They were recaptured a couple of weeks later at a motel in Michigan. Three other people, including two juvenile justice employees, assisted in the escape.
Williams is serving a total of 18 years for robberies he and another teen committed in Fredericksburg, Stafford and Spotsylvania when they were 16. He has already been convicted of escape-related charges in Chesterfield and is scheduled to be sentenced next month. He also has probation violation trials pending in Spotsylvania next month and Fredericksburg in August.
Taylor was convicted in Fredericksburg of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding. He was a Spotsylvania resident when he stabbed two men to death and badly injured a third during a June 14, 2015, altercation in the Greenbrier Shopping Center in the city.
He was sentenced to a total of 72 years in prison with 22 years suspended. The sentence handed down by Willis called for Taylor to remain in a juvenile facility until he turned 21 last August.
Less than two months before the escape, Taylor was in Fredericksburg Circuit Court trying to convince Willis to reduce the 50-year active prison term imposed on him when he was a teenager. Several people from the Bon Air facility showed up at that hearing to vouch for Taylor, saying he had been rehabilitated and did not need to spend such a lengthy time in prison.
His active prison time has increased by 13 years since then. Defense attorney Patricia Bolen on Friday tried to convince Willis not to add any more time to the decades he is already serving.
Bolen pointed out that Taylor was only 15 when he committed the slayings and said several things contributed to last year’s “bad decision” to escape, including COVID-19, medication issues and being distraught over not getting his sentence reduced.
Bolen also claimed that Taylor was not the ringleader in the escape plan.
Taylor said his escape took place during a “complicated” time.
“I’m not denying what happened,” he said. “But I was lost … I’ve just got to deal with it.”
Prosecutor Ed O’Shea said Taylor again engaged in violence during the escape. “Undoubtedly, he’s a pleasant person under the right circumstances,” O’Shea said. “But you don’t want to be around him in the wrong circumstances.”
Willis cited the devastation Taylor left behind for the victims’ families in the Fredericksburg case.
“Yet you chose more violence while escaping,” Willis said. “When you make wrong choices, you’ve got to be ready to accept the consequences.”
