Man convicted of murder in Spotsylvania for shooting death of a county teenager

Wallin, who was openly carrying a gun, shot Rhodes seven times during the incident. Mehaffey said that Rhodes beat Wallin's face with a gun and was able to chase and catch Wallin despite being shot multiple times. Rhodes was on top of Wallin, according to the evidence, when William McDowney allegedly ran up to Wallin and shot him in the back with one of Rhodes' guns.

Police recovered one of Rhodes' guns at the scene and another in tall grass near Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, where he showed up minutes after the incident.

McDowney, who video showed was part of the incident for about eight seconds, is scheduled to stand trial in the same courtroom next week. He has admitted on tape that he was the shooter and has said that he and Rhodes went there that night to settle a drug-related dispute.

It remains unclear why Rhodes was in the area. Rhodes, who is married, testified Friday that he was looking for the residence of a woman he'd met at a Fredericksburg sports bar earlier in the evening.

But Mehaffey told the jury that was one of many lies Rhodes has told since Wallin's death. He suggested that a large marijuana seizure at the residence next door to Wallin that had nothing to do with the teenager was part of the real reason Rhodes and McDowney were there that night.