Man convicted of murder in Spotsylvania sentenced to 58 years

A Spotsylvania man was ordered Friday to serve 58 years in prison for his role in the 2019 slaying of a county teenager.

Augustus Rhodes, 34, was sentenced in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to life plus 33 years, with all but 58 years suspended. He was previously convicted by a jury of charges that included murder and abduction.

The charges stem from the Aug. 12, 2019, slaying of 18-year-old James Wallin. Wallin was shot to death during an altercation that started when Rhodes and codefendant William McDowney came to his home that night and mistook him for a man who owed a drug debt.

McDowney is serving 63 years for his role in the slaying. He is also serving time for unrelated convictions.

According to evidence presented by prosecutors Alex Vakos and Ryan Mehaffey, the home next to Wallin’s was raided 12 days before his death and a large amount of marijuana was seized. McDowney told police that someone he referred to as “DB” sent Rhodes to settle the debt.

Wallin and two other adults were on his front stoop when a silver Cadillac went by slowly. Rhodes got out of the car a short time later and choke-slammed Wallin against a door while holding a gun to his head. He also pistol-whipped the victim.

During the ensuing struggle, Wallin, who was also armed, shot Rhodes seven times. Camera footage showed that McDowney entered the scuffle for about eight seconds and shot Wallin in the back.

McDowney then drove Rhodes to the nearby Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, where Rhodes was treated for life-threatening injuries.

During his trial, Rhodes testified that he was in Wallin’s neighborhood looking for a girl he’d met at a Fredericksburg bar earlier that evening. Prosecutors called that story “one of many lies” Rhodes told following the slaying.

Rhodes’ case was damaged by information that came out after his trial.

Prosecutors learned that Rhodes picked up an attempted murder charge while serving in the military at Fort Hood, Texas. That charge stemmed from a disagreement at a bar, according to military records. Rhodes was accused of tracking the man down and shooting him in the chest.

The military later dropped the charge and gave Rhodes a less-than-honorable discharge. He left the military in 2017.

Defense attorney John Spencer argued that Rhodes was an exemplary soldier and served in Afghanistan.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.