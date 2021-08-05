Man convicted of rape in Spotsylvania

An Orange County man was convicted of rape Wednesday stemming from an incident that happened more than two and a half years ago in Spotsylvania County.

Ronnie Edward Crack, 35, of Burr Hill, was found guilty in a jury trial in Spotsylvania Circuit Court and will be sentenced by a judge on Oct. 4. Rape carries a penalty ranging from five years to life in prison.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Jeff Adams, Crack had been drinking at an area bar the night of Nov. 3, 2018, when he called a friend to come pick him up. Instead of taking Crack home, the friend took Crack to a townhouse near Lee Hill Elementary School in Spotsylvania where the victim lived.

The victim said she woke up early Nov. 4 and found Crack in her bed just prior to the rape. The incident was reported to authorities later that same day after the woman consulted with family members. DNA testing confirmed that Crack had sexual intercourse with the woman.

The woman said she did not invite Crack over and had had no contact with him for months. The victim at the time was dating a man who was related to the mother of Crack's child.

Crack did not testify, but defense attorney Eugene Frost argued that he and the woman had consensual sex. Frost also criticized the police investigation into the incident.