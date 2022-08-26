Man convicted of rape in Spotsylvania

A Fredericksburg man who raped a transgender man earlier this year in Spotsylvania County was convicted of three felony charges Thursday.

Anquon Dante Johnson, 44, was convicted by a Spotsylvania Circuit Court jury of rape, object sexual penetration and aggravated sexual battery. He will face the possibility of up to two life sentences plus 20 years when he is sentenced Nov. 14.

According to evidence presented by prosecutor Alex Vakos, Johnson was hanging out in downtown Fredericksburg March 20 when he came across the much younger victim.

The victim said Johnson asked him for a ride to a home in Spotsylvania, where they hung out for about 30 minutes until the victim fell asleep. When he woke up, Johnson was raping him.

The victim ended up at a hospital to be treated for his injuries and police were contacted. He only knew Johnson by a nickname, but police later identified Johnson as the attacker. He was arrested a couple of days after the attack and has been in custody since.

Johnson was already a registered sex offender as the result of a 2011 sodomy conviction in Fredericksburg involving a juvenile victim, court records show.