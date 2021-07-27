Man convicted of shooting neighbor in Fredericksburg urges judge to reconsider verdict

The attorney for a man who shot his neighbor in the leg last year during a dispute about gun laws is trying to persuade a judge to change his mind about the decision he made at the end of the trial earlier this year.

Judge Gordon Willis found 34-year-old Anthony Patrick Washington guilty of aggravated malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony on March 19. The malicious wounding charge carries a potential prison sentence of up to life in prison.

Washington was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, but the case was moved to Aug. 27 at the request of defense attorney Jim Ilijevich.

Ilijevich has filed a motion asking that Willis reconsider his decision and set aside the earlier verdict. Ilijevich, who did not represent Washington at trial, claims that the facts of the case support no more than an unlawful wounding conviction.

Unlawful wounding carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. In addition, if the conviction was reduced to unlawful wounding, the firearms conviction would be dismissed.

Willis will consider the motion prior to the scheduled sentencing in August. If he denies the request, Ilijevich would have the option of appealing to the Court of Appeals.