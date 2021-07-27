Man convicted of shooting neighbor in Fredericksburg urges judge to reconsider verdict

The attorney for a man who shot his neighbor in the leg last year during a dispute about gun laws is trying to persuade a judge to change his mind about the decision he made at the end of the trial earlier this year.
Judge Gordon Willis found 34-year-old Anthony Patrick Washington guilty of aggravated malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony on March 19. The malicious wounding charge carries a potential prison sentence of up to life in prison.
Washington was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, but the case was moved to Aug. 27 at the request of defense attorney Jim Ilijevich.
Ilijevich has filed a motion asking that Willis reconsider his decision and set aside the earlier verdict. Ilijevich, who did not represent Washington at trial, claims that the facts of the case support no more than an unlawful wounding conviction.
Unlawful wounding carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. In addition, if the conviction was reduced to unlawful wounding, the firearms conviction would be dismissed.
Willis will consider the motion prior to the scheduled sentencing in August. If he denies the request, Ilijevich would have the option of appealing to the Court of Appeals.
In court papers, Ilijevich wrote that the "malice" required for the more serious conviction simply didn't exist. He said Washington acted "in the heat of passion" and reacted to fear of the victim's nearby adult sons and a racial slur used by the victim.
"He acted in the heat of passion, fueled by (the victim's) racist language," Ilijevich wrote.
The incident occurred on June 30, 2020, at the Dunning Mills Inn at 2305 Jefferson Davis Highway. According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Elizabeth Humphries, Washington and the neighbor got into what started out as a civil discussion about whether Washington's decision to open carry a firearm was legal.
The discussion eventually became heated and the two combatants exchanged racial slurs and spit, witnesses said. Washington fired a downward shot that struck the victim in her lower leg and exited through her ankle.
Ilijevich wrote that Washington's intent was to fire a warning shot and that he didn't mean to actually shoot the woman.
Neither Humphries nor the judge disputed claims that the racial slur was used, but they said that didn't give Washington the right to shoot the woman.
