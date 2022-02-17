Man convicted of two charges but avoids mandatory life sentence in Spotsylvania

A Spotsylvania County man whose argument with a former girlfriend in 2019 led to multiple charges was convicted of two of them Wednesday, but he was cleared of other offenses that would have resulted in a mandatory life sentence.

Adrian Earl Belcarris, 39, was convicted of abduction and assault and battery by a jury in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. He will face a maximum penalty of 11 years in prison when he is sentenced April 25.

But the jury acquitted Belcarris of other charges involving an 11-year-old girl, including sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, abduction with the intent to defile and attempted sodomy.

According to the evidence, the girl was awakened about 2 a.m. Oct. 24, 2019, by an argument between Belcarris and her mother. As the fight escalated, the girl testified, Belcarris got the mother and the girl into a bedroom and wouldn't let them leave.

The woman eventually got out of the home without her daughter. The girl said Belcarris then grabbed her by the throat, dragged her back upstairs and sexually assaulted her.

The girl testified that Belcarris gave her a knife and told her to kill him for what he'd done. When police finally arrived, he told deputies to shoot him for his actions and tried to kill himself with a seat belt while being transported to jail.

Belcarris testified that parts of the girl's story were true, but he denied any sexual activity. When he asked to be killed for what he had done, Belcarris said he was talking about dragging the girl upstairs and holding her against her will.

Prosecutor Crystal Montague–Holland presented evidence that Belcarris' DNA was found near the girl's buttocks, but defense attorney Tara–Beth Coleman said the DNA could have been transferred some way other than sexual activity. Coleman also suggested that the girl's mother may have planted the child's story in her head.

Charges against Belcarris involving the mother were dismissed prior to trial, including abduction, strangulation and assault and battery.

Belcarris has been in jail for nearly two years and four months.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.