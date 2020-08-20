Man denied bond in child rape case in Stafford

A man accused of raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl was denied bond Thursday.

Kaleem Cyterrick Rodgers, 25, was in Stafford Circuit Court seeking to be released on a rape charge. He has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since his arrest on July 29.

His attorney, Jim Ilijevich, argued that Rodgers should get the benefit of the doubt at least until the results of recent DNA testing comes out. The alleged victim recently gave birth.

Ilijevich also argued that Rodgers’ criminal record is not that bad and that he would be a suitable candidate for bond.

Prosecutor Philip Chichester disagreed, saying that Rodgers’ actions were “terrible and predatory” and that the allegations are that he began having sexual relations with the child when she was 11.

Rodgers is or was the boyfriend of the girl’s aunt and lived with them in a house that included multiple adults and children.

In addition, Chichester said, the allegations are that Rodgers watched pornography with the child and gave her drugs.

“This is someone who clearly needs to stay where he is [in jail],” Chichester said.

Judge Bruce Strickland agreed and denied the request.