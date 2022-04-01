Man dies after car crash that shut down Falmouth Bridge

A 75-year-old Fredericksburg man died as the result of a three-vehicle crash Tuesday that shut down the Falmouth Bridge for several hours.

The man, whose name was not released, died Thursday in Mary Washington Hospital, police said.

The crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on the Fredericksburg side of the bridge. City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said a Dodge Caravan driven by the man who died was traveling south on Emancipation Highway at a high rate of speed when he struck the rear of a Hyundai Santa Fe that was stopped in a turn lane at Princess Anne Street.

The Santa Fe spun and struck a truck that was also in the turn lane. Responding officers found the Dodge driver unresponsive and performed CPR until the man was taken to the hospital, Morris said.

The Santa Fe driver suffered a concussion and was treated and released from the hospital the same day. The third driver was not injured.

