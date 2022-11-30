Man dies in Caroline County crash

A Ruther Glen man was killed Monday morning in a crash in Caroline County, police said.

Antonio Dupree Smith, 48, was traveling south on U.S. 1 at 10:40 a.m. when his 2004 Nissan Maxima ran off the left side of the road and struck a traffic light post, Sgt. Jessica Shehan of the Virginia State Police said.

The Maxima then spun into the path of a 2018 Ford F-150 before ending up at the intersection of Route 1 and State Route 207, where Smith's car caught on fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The F-150 driver, a 50-year-old Fredericksburg man, was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

A state police crash reconstruction team is assisting in the investigation, Shehan said.