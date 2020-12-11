Man driving tractor in King George killed in crash with two trucks

A King George man was killed Thursday afternoon when his tractor was struck by two different trucks on State Route 218 in the county, police said.

Roy A. Fenwick Jr., 73, the owner of Roy's Seafood in King George, died at the scene.

According to a new release from the Virginia State Police, Fenwick was stopped in the eastbound lane of Route 218 on a Kubota L3750 tractor when the tractor was struck by an eastbound 2000 Ford F250 pickup truck.

The Kubota overturned and crossed into the westbound lane, where it collided with a 2004 Dodge Ram.

The release does not state why the tractor was stopped in the road, but several sources reported that Fenwick had been using the tractor to assist another motorist who had broken down.

The driver of the Ford and the driver and a passenger in the Dodge were transported from the scene to have their injuries treated.

The crash is still under investigation and no charges had been filed as of Friday evening.

