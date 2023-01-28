Man facing felony charges after televised police chase in Spotsylvania, Fredericksburg

A young Spotsylvania man has been charged with several felony charges following a high-speed pursuit Friday night that was featured on a national television program.

Colby Michael Trowbridge, 20, is charged with felony eluding, abduction, felony hit and run and several other offenses. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The charges stem from a lengthy pursuit that began on State Route 3 in Spotsylvania and ended up in the area of the Valor Apartments in Fredericksburg. Speeds exceeded 100 mph during portions of the chase, which included trips through the Central Park shopping center and several neighborhoods off Route 3 (Plank Road) and Bragg Road/Fall Hill Avenue.

The chase was featured Friday on Reelz TV "On Patrol," which features live action involving law enforcement agencies around the country, including the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's Maj. Liz Scott said the pursuit began when a deputy noticed that the suspect's vehicle and another car appeared to have been racing.

The suspect took off at a high rate of speed and managed to avoid striking any persons or property until colliding with police cruisers near the end of the chase. Spotsylvania Sgt. Ray Pittman kept in close proximity with the suspect throughout the incident. Many who watched the pursuit took to social media to compliment the sergeant's driving skills.

It is not clear why the suspect took off, though court records show he had a court case pending in Spotsylvania stemming from a Nov. 16 arrest on charges that include driving revoked, having no inspection and driving without insurance.

Scott said two county vehicles were damaged as part of the pursuit, but said no one was injured.