Man facing felony murder charge in Stafford requests jury trial
Man facing felony murder charge in Stafford requests jury trial

A man accused of dumping a Stafford County woman's dead body in a ditch after providing the drugs she overdosed on decided Wednesday that he wants a jury trial after all.

Dontae M. Sanders, 28, of Woodbridge, is charged with felony murder, distributing illegal drugs and concealing a dead body.

The charges stem from the Oct. 6, 2019, death of 28-year-old Ashley Nicole Childs, whose body was found in the area of Whispering Pines Lane and Shelton Shop Road in Stafford early that morning by a passerby.

The ensuing investigation resulted in the arrest of Sanders, who has been in jail since March. Among the prosecution's witnesses is a third person who was supposedly in the car with Sanders and Childs when she overdosed.

Sanders had been scheduled to enter a guilty plea three times this month in Stafford Circuit Court. The first two hearings were pushed back for logistical reasons, but by Wednesday, Sanders had apparently had a change of heart and decided not to take a plea agreement.

Judge Victoria Willis had no choice but to grant the request for trial and scheduled a two-day jury trial for Jan. 26 and 27.

Felony murder involves causing the unintentional death of someone while committing another felony offense, in this case providing the drugs. It carries a penalty of up to 40 years in prison, the same penalty as second-degree murder.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

