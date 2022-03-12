 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man facing firearm charges after shots fired in downtown Fredericksburg

  • 0
Victor Jesus Ramirez

Victor Jesus Ramirez

A local man was arrested early Saturday after police say he walked out of a downtown Fredericksburg bar and fired multiple shots into the air.

—Keith Epps

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkish capital buried in heavy snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert