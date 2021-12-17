Man facing malicious wounding, larceny charges in Fredericksburg

A Fredericksburg man was arrested late Thursday following an incident during which he allegedly cut a 14-year-old boy with a knife after being caught rummaging through the car of the victim's mother, police said.
City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said the incident began about 10:20 p.m. near the traffic light at Riverside Manor Boulevard and Fall Hill Avenue. A woman called 911 to report seeing a man she did not know inside her vehicle.
The woman and her son confronted the man who became combative and cut the son with a knife. He then took the woman's purse and ran toward the Central Park Walmart.
Police surrounded the area and used a police dog from the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office to track the suspect. The dog tracked the suspect to a nearby shed, and the suspect was taken into custody.
Christopher Bradford, 23, is charged with malicious wounding, grand larceny, tampering with a vehicle and obstruction of justice. Bradford was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
