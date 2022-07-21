Man facing multiple charges after arrest in Stafford

A Stafford man was arrested Wednesday following a series of incidents that included breaking into a house, trying to drive over two people and threatening to bomb and burn two homes, police said.

Sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Wilbur said Deputy C.J. Sacke headed toward McCarty Road in southern Stafford about 7 p.m. in response to reports that a man was tearing up a yard. Sacke saw the suspect driving on White Oak Road and made a traffic stop.

One victim told police that the suspect broke into her home and searched her room, leaving it in disarray. He then went to a nearby residence and made multiple threats, including one to “burn the house to the ground.” He also claimed that he had left a bomb in the first victim’s bedroom, police said.

Wilbur said that as the suspect was leaving the area, he attempted to run over two people.

Stephen Michael Brown, 35, was charged with entering a property to cause damage, threats to bomb, two counts of driving suspended and three counts of assault. He was also served an assault warrant stemming from an incident the previous day, along with two emergency protective orders.

Brown was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.