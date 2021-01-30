Man facing peeping, other charges after falling from ceiling of locker room at Stafford gym

A 41-year-old man was taken into custody Saturday after he fell from the ceiling into the women’s locker room at a North Stafford fitness center, police said.

The incident took place about 1:15 p.m. at Onelife Fitness at 315 Garrisonville Road, Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. Kimmitz said police could not immediately release the man’s name, but he is charged thus far with burglary, three counts of peeping or spying into a building and vandalism.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police allege the man was secretly looking at women when he fell about 10 feet from the ceiling onto a woman in the locker room. The woman had minor injuries, but was not transferred for further medical attention after being checked out by rescue workers.

The suspect, who was a member of the gym at least as of Saturday, was cornered outside the locker room by other patrons who heard the commotion, Kimmitz said. He was held at bay until deputies arrived and began an investigation.

Kimmitz said the investigation was still ongoing late Saturday and more charges are possible.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.