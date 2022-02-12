 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man facing sexual assault charges after police say he grabbed women's butts

  • 0
Cesar Torres-Juares

Cesar Torres-Juares

Stafford authorities have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with two recent incidents where women's buttocks were grabbed in a southern Stafford Walmart. 

Cesar Mario Torres–Juares is charged with two counts of sexual assault. He was arrested Friday night and released on bond, court records show.

The charges stem from two Feb. 6 incidents at the Walmart in Washington Square, according to police reports. The first victim reported that a man grabbed her buttocks with both hands in the curtain aisle of the store, then left the building.

The second victim reported that about two hours later, she noticed a man following her in the store. When she got to the camping aisle, the man threw a towel over her head and grabbed her buttocks. He then fled from the store in a silver SUV, police said.

The description of the suspect was similar in both cases, though the clothing was different.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: President Biden’s electric vehicle strategy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert