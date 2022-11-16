Man facing six life sentences convicted of two more molestation charges

A man who was already facing six life sentences for molesting children in King George County is now facing a seventh after being convicted of two more charges Wednesday.

Michael Wayne Stephens, 56, of Culpeper, pleaded no contest in King George Circuit Court to charges of sodomy and indecent liberties. Commonwealth's Attorney Keri Gusmann said she will seek another life sentence when Stephens is formally sentenced.

Stephens was convicted in 2020 of six counts of sodomy and six counts of indecent liberties. Those convictions stemmed from the sexual abuse of four boys between 1988 and 2008.

A jury recommended the maximum sentence of six life sentences plus 30 years. His formal sentencing has been delayed for various reasons, but Stephens is now set to be sentenced on all of his convictions April 12.

Stephens' fifth victim was supposed to be the subject of a three-day trial this month, but Gusmann and defense attorney Ghislaine Storr Burks made a deal instead.

Storr Burks will try to persuade Judge Michael McKenney to sentence Stephens to something far less than the life sentences he is facing during what is expected to be a lengthy hearing.

According to the evidence presented by Gusmann on Wednesday, the fifth victim was an eighth-grader when Stephens began molesting him in early 2000. Stephens was in a relationship with the boy's mother at the time and was living in King George.

The victim threatened to call the Sheriff's Office many times about the abuse, but eventually decided to "take it to his grave," according to the evidence.

The victim came forward in 2019 after learning that his nephew was accusing Stephens of similar acts. Detective Twyla DeMoranville later set up a phone sting in which Stephens made incriminating statements regarding his abuse of the victim when he was between the ages of 14 and 17.

Storr Burks did not represent Stephens during his 2020 trial, but took over later and tried to get the convictions overturned. Her efforts have been unsuccessful so far, but the earlier convictions are still subject to appeal.