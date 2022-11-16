Man found guilty of taking indecent liberties with child in Spotsy

A man will face the possibility of up to 65 years in prison when he is sentenced next year on child sex abuse convictions in Spotsylvania County.

Michael Lee Jackson Jr., 43, of Madison County was found guilty by a Spotsylvania Circuit Court jury Tuesday of three counts of aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties with a child. The jury was unable to reach a verdict on three other charges.

Jackson will be sentenced Jan. 31. Prosecutor Amanda Sweeney will likely decide by then whether Jackson will be tried again on the charges the jurors couldn't agree on.

According to the evidence, Jackson got out of prison in 2017 after serving a lengthy sentence. He eventually reconnected with the family of the victim, who was a young child when Jackson was incarcerated.

The charges stem from incidents in 2019 when the victim was 14. The girl testified about sexual activity with Jackson in her home and on trips to Charlottesville and Virginia Beach.

She said Jackson once made her pregnant, but the girl told her mother that the father was a boy from school. That pregnancy was terminated.

The allegations came to light after the girl told a friend what had been happening. The friend told her mother, who eventually relayed the information to the victim's mother.

Jackson said it was the girl who was sexually inappropriate with him. He claimed that he'd been sleeping on a couch once when he woke up to the girl pulling up his pants. He said the girl said, "I got what I wanted."

Defense attorney Tara-Beth Coleman attacked the victim's credibility, claiming that parts of her story have changed since it was initially reported.