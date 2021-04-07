 Skip to main content
Man freed on bond in Stafford charged with burglary in Prince William
A man who was already free on bond for an auto theft charge in Stafford County was arrested Monday in connection with two burglaries in Woodbridge, police said.

Khymir M.D. Johnson, 22, of Stafford, was charged in Prince William County with two counts of burglary, two counts of larceny and two counts of destruction of property.

According to a release from the Prince William Police Department, officers went to Joe's Diner in Woodbridge at 2:46 a.m. Monday and found that a brick had been used to break into the business. A man walking nearby was eventually determined to be the suspect, and Johnson was taken into custody, police said.

Police also tied Johnson to a similar burglary that morning at TitleMax. An iPad, a computer monitor and food were taken in the burglaries.

Johnson was arrested in Stafford on March 17 on an auto larceny charge, court records show.

He is being held without bond in Prince William.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

