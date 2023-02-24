A man whose sexual abuse of two young girls came to light after he sent an apology card to their mother was ordered Thursday to serve 10 years in prison.

Norman John Gendron, 69, of Scottsville, was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to 45 years with all but 10 suspended. He previously pleaded guilty to object sexual penetration, sodomy and aggravated sexual battery.

According to the evidence, Gendron sent flowers and a card to the woman in December 2021. He wrote that he was sorry for what he did to her daughters, who were 6 and 8 at the time.

He described himself as a “nasty foul dirty old man who [expletive] up and did monstrous things.” He also wrote a note apologizing to one of the girls and asking her to tell her sister that he was sorry. The mother was unaware of the abuse prior to the notes.

That led to a Sheriff’s Office investigation that revealed that Gendron had abused the children in the basement of a Stafford home in November 2021.

Defense attorney Faraji Rosenthal asked Judge Michael Levy for leniency, saying that Gendron’s actions showed he was remorseful. Prosecutor Ryan Frank disagreed, and the judge decided on an active sentence within the recommended state sentencing guidelines.