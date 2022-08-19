Man gets 20-year sentence in molestation case

A man who was convicted of molesting a 12-year-old girl two years ago in Stafford County was ordered Thursday to serve 20 years in prison.

Daniel Isacc Crosby, 42, was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of 106 years in prison with all but 20 years suspended. He previously pleaded guilty to two counts of object sexual penetration of a child under 13 and two counts of indecent liberties.

Judge Bruce Strickland's sentence exceeded the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum sentence of just under 14 years.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Ryan Frank, the county Sheriff's Office received a molestation complaint from Child Protective Services in September. The victim, who was 13 by then, gave authorities details about the molestation she'd endured in 2020.

Frank wrote that there were at least two instances in which Crosby gave the girl a "night night" pill, supposedly to help her sleep. He then molested the girl with his hands and with what the victim described as a "toy."

The girl's mother confronted Crosby and he broke down crying and admitted harming the child. He told the mother that his options were to kill himself, turn himself in and flee.

A few days later, court records state, Crosby went to Panama with his wife and young child. He eventually returned to the United States and was taken into custody in October. He has been in the regional jail ever since.

Defense attorney Jonathan David requested mercy, saying Crosby's actions stemmed in part from physical pain he was suffering, PTSD from his military service and stress from a previous divorce.

Frank dismissed those explanations and said Crosby deserved a lengthy prison term.