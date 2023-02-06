A Fredericksburg man who shot a woman during an unprovoked attack in 2021 was ordered Monday to serve 23 years in prison.

Tyrese Washington, who turned 43 Monday, was sentenced in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to a total of 43 years with 20 years suspended.

Judge Sarah Deneke's sentence exceeded the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum sentence of 12 years and eight months.

A city jury in December convicted Washington of aggravated malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. The charges stemmed from the July 4, 2021, shooting of Tonia Garnett outside the Wellington Woods apartment complex in the city.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutors Blake Anderson and Ed O'Shea, Washington was sitting outside that day when Garnett arrived to visit someone else. As she passed him, Washington fired a shot that went through her shoulder before lodging in her neck.

A second shot went through her hand. Garnett was critically injured and said she has permanent physical and emotional damage as a result.

"It was scary and I thought I was going to die" Garnett testified Monday. "I still to this day don't know why he tried to kill me."

Garnett said she had a sexual relationship with Washington that ended months before the shooting. She said Washington supplied her crack cocaine that she sometimes used with him.

After ending the relationship, Garnett said, she learned that Washington had secretly recorded sex acts between the two. She said he threatened to send a recording to her husband if she didn't pay him $3,000.

She refused to comply and Washington sent the recordings to her husband and her now-deceased daughter.

In April 2021, Garnett said she had her last contact with Washington prior to the July shooting. She said she wrote that she had forgiven him for distributing the sex tape, but told him she wanted nothing more to do with him.

Anderson argued that the guidelines were inadequate in this case.

"[Washington] tried to take a life in broad daylight, then left her on the concrete to die," Anderson said. "Is it safe to ever let someone like this out?"

Defense attorney Alex Raymond put on character witnesses who said the Washington they know would never do something like what he was convicted of. He asked for a sentence toward the low end of the guidelines, which was five years and eight months, pointing out that he didn't have much of a prior record.

Washington didn't make a statement in court, but has repeatedly denied being the shooter. In court records, he called Garnett a "compulsive liar."

Deneke said she didn't believe Washington, adding that the evidence against him was overwhelming.