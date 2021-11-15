Man gets 32-year term for sexually assaulting teen in Stafford in 2004, 2005

A man who impregnated a 14-year-old girl who was sentenced to prison after the baby died was ordered Monday to serve more than 32 years in prison himself.
Michael X. Whitted, 35, had previously pleaded guilty in Stafford County Circuit Court to three counts of aggravated sexual battery. Judge Victoria Willis’ sentence of 32 years and eight months was far above the five years requested by defense attorney Eugene Frost.
Whitted, who has been in prison for most of the past 16 years, was about a week from being released in October 2020 when he was indicted by a Stafford grand jury on charges stemming from incidents in 2004 and 2005. Some of the charges were reduced or dropped as part of a plea agreement.
The charges surfaced last year while Detective K.A. Lawrence was investigating sexual offenses involving a pregnant 13-year-old girl. The girl is Whitted’s biological daughter and the niece of the victim in the Whitted case.
That investigation resulted in the conviction of man who was dating Whitted’s victim and who had also been having sexual relations with the child since she was 11. Police initially thought that man was the father of her baby, but the real father turned out to be a 14-year-old boy.
At the time of the 2004 and 2005 sexual attacks, Whitted was dating his teen victim’s older sister and was living with her in England Run. The victim told police that she stopped resisting the attacks because she’d seen Whitted beat her sister and feared that he would do the same thing to her.
The teen gave birth to Whitted’s baby in 2006 in a bathroom on Good Neighbor Lane in Stafford. The infant was later found dead in an abandoned car.
The victim in the Whitted case was tried as an adult and convicted of manslaughter and felony child neglect. She was sentenced in January 2007 to five years in prison.
Prosecutor Philip Chichester said Monday the teen’s crimes and subsequent issues were largely Whitted’s fault. Pointing out Whitted’s lengthy criminal record, which includes robbery and child abuse, Chichester argued that Whitted deserves another lengthy sentence.
“Whenever [Whitted] is released into the community, people are put at risk,” Chichester said. “His victims have suffered enough.”
Frost said that Whitted was just 18 at the time of the offenses and deserved leniency. He said Whitted had a terrible childhood but can still be rehabilitated.
Whitted told Willis that he is not a bad person and has matured since his illegal actions with the victim. “I did make a mistake in having sex with her, but I’m not the same person,” Whitted said.
In sentencing Whitted to 60 years with all but 32 years and eight months suspended, Willis said, “she was 14 and you were 18, and you knew better.”
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404