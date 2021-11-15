Man gets 32-year term for sexually assaulting teen in Stafford in 2004, 2005

A man who impregnated a 14-year-old girl who was sentenced to prison after the baby died was ordered Monday to serve more than 32 years in prison himself.

Michael X. Whitted, 35, had previously pleaded guilty in Stafford County Circuit Court to three counts of aggravated sexual battery. Judge Victoria Willis’ sentence of 32 years and eight months was far above the five years requested by defense attorney Eugene Frost.

Whitted, who has been in prison for most of the past 16 years, was about a week from being released in October 2020 when he was indicted by a Stafford grand jury on charges stemming from incidents in 2004 and 2005. Some of the charges were reduced or dropped as part of a plea agreement.

The charges surfaced last year while Detective K.A. Lawrence was investigating sexual offenses involving a pregnant 13-year-old girl. The girl is Whitted’s biological daughter and the niece of the victim in the Whitted case.

That investigation resulted in the conviction of man who was dating Whitted’s victim and who had also been having sexual relations with the child since she was 11. Police initially thought that man was the father of her baby, but the real father turned out to be a 14-year-old boy.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}