Man gets extra time in Fredericksburg as the result of escape in Chesterfield

The cost of two weeks of freedom continued to mount Friday for a young Washington man.

Rashad E. Williams, 19, had six and a half years of time that was previously suspended following a robbery conviction in Fredericksburg reinstated Friday. Williams, who initially had 18 years to serve after being convicted of armed robberies in Stafford County, Spotsylvania County and the city, has now had more than 16 years of previously suspended time added to his active time.

The probation violation convictions stem from an escape from the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County in July 2020. Williams and convicted murderer Jabar Taylor of Spotsylvania escaped with the aid of several people, including a correctional officer that Williams was having a sexual relationship with.

Video showed Williams wrapping a cable around a correctional officer’s neck while Taylor attacked him with a shank. They then took the officer’s keys and left the area in a waiting car.

They were finally apprehended at a motel in Michigan. Taylor, 21, who killed two men and injured a third during a 2015 incident in Fredericksburg when he was 15. He recently had six and a half years added to the 50 years he was already serving for the city slayings.

Williams and another teenager were both 16 when they committed robberies in 2018 in three area localities. In addition to the 10 years he had added to his time in Spotsylvania and the time he got in Fredericksburg Friday, Williams is still awaiting sentencing on multiple convictions for the escape in Chesterfield.

