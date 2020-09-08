 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man gets five years for shooting teen in Stafford drug deal turned bad
0 comments

Man gets five years for shooting teen in Stafford drug deal turned bad

Only $5 for 5 months

A man who shot a teenage boy after the teen stole some marijuana from him has been ordered to serve five years in prison.

William Austin Utterback, 21, pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court last week to malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to a total of 13 years, with eight years suspended.

As part of a plea agreement, other charges were either dropped or reduced.

According to authorities and the evidence presented by prosecutor Ryan Frank, the 16-year-old victim and his younger brother went to Jefferson Place in southern Stafford on Nov. 5 for a planned marijuana purchase. The younger brother had arranged the deal online with an unknown person using a different name than Utterback.

Utterback showed up in a pickup with three other people. Instead of paying for the marijuana, the victim grabbed the bag and took off running, authorities said.

Utterback fired three shots from a 9mm weapon at the fleeing teen, and one shot hit the teen in the right calf. The teen underwent surgery for tissue and bone damage and is still suffering the effects of his injuries, Frank said.

Deputies later spotted the pickup truck in the same general area of the shooting and stopped it. A gun was found on Utterback, who admitted firing the weapon during a marijuana deal that went bad.

Attorney Terence Patton represented Utterback, who has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since his Nov. 5 arrest.

William Austin Utterback (copy)

Utterback

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert