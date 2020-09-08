Man gets five years for shooting teen in Stafford drug deal turned bad

A man who shot a teenage boy after the teen stole some marijuana from him has been ordered to serve five years in prison.

William Austin Utterback, 21, pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court last week to malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to a total of 13 years, with eight years suspended.

As part of a plea agreement, other charges were either dropped or reduced.

According to authorities and the evidence presented by prosecutor Ryan Frank, the 16-year-old victim and his younger brother went to Jefferson Place in southern Stafford on Nov. 5 for a planned marijuana purchase. The younger brother had arranged the deal online with an unknown person using a different name than Utterback.

Utterback showed up in a pickup with three other people. Instead of paying for the marijuana, the victim grabbed the bag and took off running, authorities said.

Utterback fired three shots from a 9mm weapon at the fleeing teen, and one shot hit the teen in the right calf. The teen underwent surgery for tissue and bone damage and is still suffering the effects of his injuries, Frank said.