Man gets lengthy prison sentence for Christmas Day crime spree that ended in Spotsylvania

Jerrell Carl Richardson started Christmas Day 2017 intending to return to his home in Philadelphia.

He never made it, and it will be years before he ever does.

Richardson, 24, was ordered Tuesday in Spotsylvania County Circuit Court to serve 11 and a half years in prison. His Spotsylvania convictions, which include eluding and attempted aggravated malicious wounding, were part of a multi-state Christmas Day crime spree that included firing a shot toward a Virginia state trooper in Spotsylvania.

According to court records, the Spotsylvania part of the day began after Richardson fled from an attempted traffic stop in Henrico County and tried to drive into a Henrico police officer. Richardson has already been convicted of charges in Henrico.

He sped north on Interstate 95 through Caroline County at more than 100 mph, sometimes on the shoulder of the road, in a car that had been stolen from a gas station in Thomasville, N.C. The vehicle was struck by a police cruiser about a mile and a half north of the Thornburg exit in Spotsylvania and stopped.

Richardson ran into the woods with a trooper in pursuit. During the foot chase, Richardson fired a single shot that missed and was struck when the trooper returned fire. The injured suspect was still able to keep running to a hiding spot.