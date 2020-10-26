Man gets prison time for breaking into Stafford homes to spy on women

A man who broke into at least eight homes in Stafford County last year and later told authorities about his urges to see undressed women was ordered Monday to serve a year and four months in prison.

Danis A. Calix-Garcia, 29, was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of 10 years, with all but 16 months suspended. Judge Bruce Strickland’s sentence exceeded the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum active sentence of six months.

Calix-Garcia had previously pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary and four counts of unlawful entry. He was arrested in November after a couple watching a movie at their Doc Stone Road home heard sounds toward the back of the house.

The husband saw Calix-Garcia after noticing that some tools that had been by the garage were missing. The suspect ran, but the husband caught him and held him until his wife directed deputies to them a short time later.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Ed Lustig, Calix-Garcia later told a Stafford detective that he had entered multiple homes in the North Stafford area. He said that sometimes while walking around, he would get an “overwhelming” urge to watch women taking showers.