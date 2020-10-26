Man gets prison time for breaking into Stafford homes to spy on women

A man who broke into at least eight homes in Stafford County last year and later told authorities about his urges to see undressed women was ordered Monday to serve a year and four months in prison.
Danis A. Calix-Garcia, 29, was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of 10 years, with all but 16 months suspended. Judge Bruce Strickland’s sentence exceeded the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum active sentence of six months.
Calix-Garcia had previously pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary and four counts of unlawful entry. He was arrested in November after a couple watching a movie at their Doc Stone Road home heard sounds toward the back of the house.
The husband saw Calix-Garcia after noticing that some tools that had been by the garage were missing. The suspect ran, but the husband caught him and held him until his wife directed deputies to them a short time later.
Support Local Journalism
According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Ed Lustig, Calix-Garcia later told a Stafford detective that he had entered multiple homes in the North Stafford area. He said that sometimes while walking around, he would get an “overwhelming” urge to watch women taking showers.
The incidents took place between September and November of last year. In one case, a woman had just gotten out of the shower when she opened her bathroom door and saw a strange man standing there.
The man tried to shake her hand, but ran out of the home when she screamed. Investigators determined that the man was Calix-Garcia.
In another incident, Calix-Garcia was hiding behind a curtain in a teenage girl’s bedroom when she saw him and screamed. He jumped out of a window and ran away.
Defense attorney Matthew Muggeridge said his client deserved mercy. He said Calix-Garcia has issues, but is not dangerous.
Lustig disagreed. “It’s bad enough when you have your home broken into and your property stolen,” he said. “But going to such lengths to satisfy his urge to see women undressed makes him an additional danger to the public.”
Strickland ordered mental health counseling for Calix-Garcia, a non citizen who is scheduled to be deported after serving his time. He has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since November.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.