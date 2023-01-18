Man gets three years in King George sex assault, attempted robberies

A man who demanded sex from a King George County grocery store employee while trying to rob her before sexually assaulting another woman at a nearby residence was ordered Tuesday to serve three years in prison.

Rashid A. Jalal, 44, of King George, was sentenced in King George Circuit Court to a total of 11 and a half years. Judge Herbert Hewitt suspended all but three years after hearing evidence regarding Jalal's extensive mental health history.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Mason Husby, Jalal entered the Food Lion on State Route 3 in King George on Jan. 19, 2021, and demanded sex and money from a woman. She barricaded herself behind a door while a manager offered Jalal $6 from his wallet in an effort to get him to leave. Jalal then left the store on foot.

Jalal entered a nearby Verizon store a short time later and tried another heist, but left that store empty-handed.

Deputies were searching for the suspect when they heard shouting from a nearby home. A woman reported that Jalal had jumped into her car and grabbed her breasts, then followed her as she ran back toward the home. Her mother helped get the suspect away from the woman.

Jalal was apprehended a short time later walking in the area and has been in custody ever since. Eutylone, a drug, was recovered from his pocket.

Jalal, who was represented by attorney Tara-Beth Coleman, pleaded guilty to larceny from a person, sexual battery, possession of illegal drugs and illegally entering a vehicle.

Coleman said that in part because of the Covid shutdown, Jalal had been off medications for his bipolar disorder and a form of schizophrenia and was having hallucinations. He had begun using illegal drugs to self medicate, Coleman said, but is back on his proper medication now and doing much better.