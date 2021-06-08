Man gets two years for gunplay in downtown Fredericksburg

A man who was seen firing a gun in downtown Fredericksburg earlier this year by a police officer who responded to a reported fight was ordered Tuesday to serve two years in prison.

John Dylan Bromley, 25, of Stafford, was sentenced in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to a total of five years with three years suspended after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon.

The two years Bromley has to serve is the mandatory minimum.

Bromley also pleaded guilty to reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in public. He received suspended 12-month jail sentences on both of those convictions as part of a deal worked out by prosecutor Wenonah Peterson and defense attorney Allen Bareford.

According to police, officers went to the 500 block of Sophia Street early April 18 in response to a reported fight. The fight had broken up by the time officers arrived, but Sgt. Ryan Merrell saw Bromley in a nearby parking lot firing a gun; he was not shooting toward anyone, police said.

Merrell confronted Bromley and ordered him to drop the gun. When he did not comply, Merrell fired a shot that missed.

Bromley was also ordered to pay $1,506 in restitution for a window that was damaged during the incident.

