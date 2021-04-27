Man given lengthy prison sentence for molesting 7-year-old Stafford girl

A man who repeatedly molested a 7-year-old Stafford County girl in 2019 was ordered Monday to serve more than 21 years in prison.

Gerson J. Funes Ramos, 27, was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of 30 years, with eight years and nine months suspended. He had previously pleaded guilty to sodomy and aggravated sexual battery.

As part of a deal worked out by prosecutor Philip Chichester and defense attorney John Spencer, Funes Ramos could have gotten no less than 15 years to serve and no more than 30. Chichester said the deal kept the girl from having to testify in court. Several charges were dropped.

According to the evidence, the victim’s mother called the Stafford Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 19, 2019, to report the abuse.

The girl was taken to Safe Harbor to be interviewed and described a variety of sexual assaults that Funes Ramos had inflicted on her. The child said she didn’t tell her mother at first because she didn’t want to get in trouble.

The investigation showed that Funes Ramos also showed the child sexually explicit videos on his phone and made her re-enact what they had seen. Some of the videos involved adults, while others featured children.