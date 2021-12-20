Man, guilty of murder, gets 67 years for role in 2019 Spotsylvania killing

A man who took part in killing a Spotsylvania County teenager in 2019 after mistaking him for someone else was ordered Monday to serve more than 67 years in prison.

William Gerard McDowney, 41, of King George County, received the maximum sentence of 67 years and seven months from Judge Ricardo Rigual for his role in the Aug. 12, 2019, slaying of 18-year-old James Wallin.

McDowney had previously pleaded guilty in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to felony murder, conspiracy, concealing evidence and two firearms offenses. He was also convicted Monday of a probation violation.

According to evidence presented in previous hearings, McDowney and codefendant Augustus Rhodes went to Matti Hill Court looking for a man in connection with a drug debt. The home next to Wallin’s had been raided 12 days earlier and a large amount of marijuana was seized.

McDowney later told police that someone referred to as “DB” had sent Rhodes to settle the debt. Rhodes has been convicted of murder and other charges. His sentence is pending in Spotsylvania.