A 65-year-old Spotsylvania man was killed Wednesday night when he was struck by a car while crossing Tidewater Trail in the county, police said.

Charles Cutchin Jr. was in the area of Briarwood Lane near Weis grocery store at 8:19 p.m. when he was hit by a southbound 1998 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by an 18-year-old woman. Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said Cutchin was wearing dark in a poorly lit area. The incident is under investigation.

Skebo said the collision occurred at a crosswalk that is equipped with a push button that activates flashing lights, but the lights were not flashing when Cutchin was hit. A review of surveillance video and other factors led police to believe that the button was not pushed prior to the crash.

Skebo added that because of an increased number of incidents involving pedestrians in that area in recent years, the Sheriff's Office has been working with the Virginia Department of Transportation and Lee Hill District Supervisor Lori Hayes on lighting improvements. Skebo said those talks had been in progress before Wednesday's incident and said plans for improvements are already in the works.