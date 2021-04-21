Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Spotsylvania

The Virginia State Police is investigating a shooting involving a Spotsylvania County deputy early Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at 3:18 a.m. in the 12200 block of Catharpin Road in western Spotsylvania, Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said. Deputies had responded to a reported domestic disturbance.

Skebo said that during the course of the domestic encounter, the deputy shot a man that was involved in the initial altercation. The shooting victim was still alive Wednesday morning and was being treated at a local hospital.

Skebo said he would not discuss the incident any further because the investigation has been turned over to the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigations police shooting team at the request of Sheriff Roger Harris.

Part of Catharpin Road was closed for several hours early Wednesday during the investigation.

